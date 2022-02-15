Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 240.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209,149 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FN opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.