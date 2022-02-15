F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,461. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $193.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

