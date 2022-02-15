Evotec (ETR:EVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.10

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €27.10 ($30.80) and last traded at €27.72 ($31.50), with a volume of 606070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €28.14 ($31.98).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVT. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Evotec in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Evotec in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.23. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

