Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 80.3% in January

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,400 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAHPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

