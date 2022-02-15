Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 784 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTDR opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

