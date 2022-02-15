Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.