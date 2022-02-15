Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,817 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after buying an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

WMB stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

