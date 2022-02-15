Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

