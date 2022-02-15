Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,680. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POWI stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.76.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.