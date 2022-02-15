Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,362 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

OGN opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

