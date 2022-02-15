Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. On average, analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMBL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 1,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $74.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

