Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

EQR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.37. 25,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,534. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.94.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,338 shares of company stock worth $16,816,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

