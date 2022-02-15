Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.
Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. 35,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,002. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
