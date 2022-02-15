Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. 35,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,002. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

