Equifax Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Equifax in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $220.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,506,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Equifax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

