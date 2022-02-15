EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 214,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

