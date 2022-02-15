EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 858 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
