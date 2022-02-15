Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.65. 537,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,584,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.67 and a 200-day moving average of $416.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

