Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 5,180 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 493.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock worth $707,190,408. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

NYSE EL traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.73. 9,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.10 and its 200-day moving average is $332.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.