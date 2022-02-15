Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 13,300 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

