Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $192.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.