Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $1.43 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

