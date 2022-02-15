Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.11 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

