Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$424.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.