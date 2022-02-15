EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys is set to benefit from solid product offerings and strengthening demand in transportation, defense and lithium-based battery technology end markets. A healthy backlog of $1.2 billion and innovation capabilities, as well as sound capital allocation strategy, add to its attractiveness. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 2.02%, while declining 20.5% year over year. Shortages of product components, along with high freight and tariffs, and labor constraints, might be concerning for EnerSys in the fourth quarter. Effective pricing will be a relief. For the fiscal fourth quarter, it expects adjusted earnings of $1.11-$1.21 per share, down from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. High debts and forex woes are other headwinds. In the past three months, EnerSys’ shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.33.

EnerSys stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth $41,693,000. Man Group plc increased its position in EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 134.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 168,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EnerSys by 72.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

