Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDV. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.15) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.81) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($24.76) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.22).

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,770 ($23.95) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,632.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,715.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.09).

