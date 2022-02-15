Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Northland Securities

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $614,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

