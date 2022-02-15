Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.82.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.98 and a one year high of C$55.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

