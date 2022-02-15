Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESRT stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 216.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 229,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

