Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ellomay Capital stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $337.81 million, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
About Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.
