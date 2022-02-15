Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

