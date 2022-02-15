Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives $40.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Edenred stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Edenred has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

