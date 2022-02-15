Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Receives $14.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECVT stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

