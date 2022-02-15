Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.260-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,987. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

