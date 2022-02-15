eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0088

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 51.9% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $883,498.13 and $29.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00294063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002514 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

