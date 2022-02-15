Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.