Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

