Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $38,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Oak Street Health by 53.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,464. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

