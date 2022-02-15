Eaton Vance Management Has $31.66 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 757.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $31,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 311.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

