Eaton Vance Management Has $24.90 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $24,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

