Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $28,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $23,867,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

AKAM stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

