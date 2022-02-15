Eaton Vance Management Buys 69,877 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in RLI were worth $37,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RLI by 25.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 153,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.