Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 161.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. 48,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,275. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0402 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

