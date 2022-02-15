Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 161.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EVM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. 48,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,275. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $12.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0402 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
