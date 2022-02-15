Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

EVM stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.