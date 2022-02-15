easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESYJY. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.24) to GBX 620 ($8.39) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ESYJY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. easyJet has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

