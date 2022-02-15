easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESYJY. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.24) to GBX 620 ($8.39) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ESYJY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. easyJet has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

