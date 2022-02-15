EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.560-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.590-$1.650 EPS.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.44.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

