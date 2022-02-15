Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 52.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Shares of ECC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 2,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,676. The stock has a market cap of $452.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,196,718. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

