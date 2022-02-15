Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $167,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.10 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

