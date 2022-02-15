e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $104.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00294276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002513 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,749 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,573 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

