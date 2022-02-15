DZ Bank Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to “Hold”

DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,005 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,471,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

