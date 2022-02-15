Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

