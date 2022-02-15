Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Appian by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APPN opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.38.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
